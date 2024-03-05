One Juvenile Deceased, Two Injured in Sledding Collision with Pickup Monday Evening





On Monday evening three sledding juveniles were injured, one fatally while sledding down a driveway directly into the path of a pickup truck according to troopers.

Troopers received a 911 call reporting the collision near Deep Freeze Court at 5:15 pm on Monday.

The preliminary investigation found that the three juveniles were sledding down a driveway and entered the roadway in the path of an approaching pickup. The sled went under the pickup despite the driver swerving in an attempt to avoid them. The pickup crashed into the snowbank with the children pinned underneath.

All three juveniles were taken to the hospital in Fairbanks. One juvenile was pronounced deceased upon arrival. A second was immediately transported to Seattle with serious injuries. The third juvenile is being treated at the Fairbanks hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who troopers report was not impaired, remained on the scene.

Next of kin have been notified of the incident.



