One Month Away: Submission Deadline Approaches for Senator Sullivan’s Student Fentanyl Awareness Competition





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) reminded Alaskans Tuesday of the approaching February 28th deadline for high school students across Alaska to participate in a public awareness campaign about the dangers of fentanyl in their community. The competition is part of the statewide “One Pill Can Kill – Alaska” public awareness campaign that Senator Sullivan launched in May of 2024. Since the campaign began, Senator Sullivan has highlighted the One Pill Can Kill campaign in community visits, roundtables and student listening sessions across the state, including in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Wasilla, Ketchikan, Cordova, Valdez, Glenallen, Kotzebue and Utqiagvik. More information on the competition can be found below and by clicking here.

“Fighting the deadly fentanyl crisis in our state means enlisting the help of all Alaskans,” Senator Sullivan said. “After hearing from youth across our state, it became clear that in order for this campaign to succeed, young Alaskans in particular would need to play a big role. Young Alaskans are impacted by this crisis—and they’re motivated to action. By harnessing the creative and bright minds of Alaska’s next generation of leaders, we can finally turn the tide against this horrendous plague on our communities.”

Competition Details:

What: We are asking students to launch a “One Pill Can Kill” media campaign to reach high school students. The campaign can reach students in a variety of ways: posters in hallways, advertisements in student newspapers, or videos on social media are a few examples. Creativity is key.

The campaigns should use the “One Pill Can Kill” messaging and highlight the dangers of fentanyl, the risks of non-prescription drug use, and the importance of staying informed and seeking help.

Who: This competition is open to groups of high school students in Alaska. Schools are encouraged to submit one campaign per school but may submit more. Each entry must include at least two students’ participation. Home schooled students may also participate by launching a media campaign that reaches youth in locations other than school, including online.

How: After launching the campaign, contestants must submit a report to Senator Sullivan’s communications team explaining their campaign, how it was executed and what they learned. Final submissions can be sent to helen_martin@sullivan.senate.gov. Keep in mind the judging criteria below. Examples of the campaign’s media materials must be included or linked to in the report.

Judging Criteria :

Effectiveness – Is the campaign effective? Targeted Audience – Does the campaign reach the intended audience? Messaging – Does the campaign incorporate the theme of “One Pill Can Kill – Alaska?” Creativity – Is the campaign innovative? Accuracy – Are the facts about fentanyl and its risks correct and well-researched? Lessons Learned – Does the report explain what they learned from the experience?

Prize:

While all campaigns will be featured on Senator Sullivan’s website, the winning campaign will work with Senator Sullivan’s communications team to design public service announcements featured as part of the statewide “One Pill Can Kill – Alaska” campaign. It will be shared on Senator Sullivan’s social media channels and offered for distribution to local television, radio, and print media across Alaska.

Timeline:

Report Submission Deadline : February 28, 2025

: February 28, 2025 Winners Announced: March 14, 2025

