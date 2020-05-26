One new case of COVID-19 reported in the Kenai Peninsula Borough; two new nonresident cases reported in Kenai seafood workers

May 25, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced one new case of COVID-19 in the Kenai Peninsula Borough. This brings the total Alaska case count to 409.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on May 24 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
Nonresident cases are not part of the Alaska case counts; they are listed separately. Two new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in seafood industry workers employed by a Kenai Peninsula Borough seafood processor. Both workers were asymptomatic. According to the company’s protocol required by the State of Alaska under State Health Mandate 10, the individuals were screened in Anchorage upon arrival and then traveled by private bus to their quarantine location where they were tested along with approximately 35 other seafood workers employed by same company. All employees quarantined upon arriving at their final destination; the two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are now in a separate building isolated from other employees.
Public health nurses and the DHSS Section of Epidemiology are investigating all three cases, working with the seafood company and community partners.
The new Alaska case is a male aged 30-39 years. There have been a total of 45 hospitalizations and 10 deaths with no new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 361, with three new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 44,472 tests have been conducted.
Stay informed
Questions about COVID-19?
###