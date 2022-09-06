One of Four Teens Seriously Injured in Thursday’s Glenn/Parks Highway Crash Succumbs to Injuries





Alaska State Troopers reported this Labor Day weekend that a 16-year-old teen died from her injuries sustained in the August 1st Glenn/Parks interchange accident where three other teens were severely injured.

The accident on last Thursday occurred when a Toyota with four teens pulled out in front of a Ford Expedition while making a left turn off of the Parks Highway offramp onto the Glenn Highway.

The Expedition impacted the Toyota on the driver’s side injuring its occupants.

The Bureau of Highway Patrol investigated the incident and the highway was closed for approximately three hours.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office and next of kin have been notified.



