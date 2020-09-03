One Perishes in Fatal Flip on Glenn near S. Peter’s Creek Exit

Alaska Native News on Sep 3, 2020.

Anchorage police responded to a traffic accident with injuries at 6:46 am on Thursday morning on the Glenn Highway near the South Peter’s Creek exit and opened an investigation, APD reported.

When patrol officers and medics arrived at the scene, they found the driver who was the sole occupant in the single-vehicle accident pinned in his overturned car. He would be successfully extricated, but later succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The outbound lanes of the highway closed down as the driver was extricated and an on-scene investigation was carried out. That investigation determined that the driver, whose name was not released pending next of kin notification, had left the roadway near the exit. The driver overcorrected and swerved back onto the highway but then lost control. He crossed over the median and the silver chevy Aveo flipped in the outbound lane.

By 10:10 am APD announced that their preliminary was complete and all lanes were again open.





