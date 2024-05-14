One Week Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance





Anchorage, Alaska – Wrangell Residents who were affected by the November 20th landslides have one week left to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The deadline is May 20, 2024.

FEMA assistance is unable to duplicate benefits offered through insurance, state programs or other programs. However, if your losses or damage go beyond disaster assistance available from other sources – or include items or categories not covered by other assistance – you may be eligible for additional funds from FEMA. Even if you have already registered for the State of Alaska’s disaster assistance program, you must also register with FEMA to determine if you may be eligible to receive additional funds through FEMA.

Low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience are another important form of federal disaster assistance. These loans are not just for businesses. Homeowners, renters and private nonprofit organizations can also apply. Residents and businesses referred by FEMA to SBA must also complete their loan application by the May 20th deadline. For more information, go to: www.sba.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Residents may apply for FEMA assistance by calling the Alaska Helpline at 1-866-342-1699 between 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM AKT, Monday through Friday. The Helpline has staff trained to answer Alaska-specific questions. You can also apply by visiting disasterassistance.gov or using the FEMA mobile app.

If a reasonable accommodation — such as language translation or interpretation, mobility assistance, or sign language interpretation – is needed, email FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov . You can also notify FEMA staff in person.

###



