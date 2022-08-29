One Week Left to Win Over $100,000!

BE LIKE CHARLES AND CARLA!

2021 Summer Raffle Grand Prize Winners Charles and Carla Kusmider were the Grand Prize winners of $100,000 check from winning the first all cash prize Iditarod Raffle last year. The couple have lived in Alaska for about 50 years, currently living in the Mat-Su Valley, and have bought Iditarod raffle tickets regularly. They ended up buying two tickets, one early on and a second when they saw we were down to the last 1,000. This time, the first ticket bought was the winning one! Charles and Carla tuned into The Iditarod Facebook Live to watch the drawing from the very beginning and watched till the end for a big payoff! Be like Charles and Carla and grab your winning raffle tickets today! GET YOUR TICKETS Ticket price: $100 Tickets available: 3,000 tickets total (and they are going QUICK!) Drawing: September 5, 2022 @ 5:00pm – Alaska State Fair* To purchase outside of Alaska, call Iditarod at 800-545-6874 or 1-907-841-4578. Alaska residents can purchase online by clicking below.