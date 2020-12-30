Online Scheduling for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Open to Tier 3 Health Care Workers Beginning December 30, 2020







WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

Health care workers must meet all of the following criteria:

Have direct patient contact, or have direct contact with infectious materials from patients; and, Provide essential services in a health care setting that cannot be offered remotely or performed via telework; and, Provide a service in a health care setting that cannot be postponed without detrimental impact to the patient’s short-term or long-term health outcomes.

This applies to licensed, certified, and other workers in health care settings in the State of Alaska, who meet the above criteria. This includes direct support professionals who provide personal care or home and community-based services, laboratory technicians, phlebotomists, and workers performing COVID testing.

ONLINE SCHEDULING OPENS DECEMBER 30, 2020 at 12 PM

Find the COVID-19 Vaccine Locator Map at http://covidvax.alaska.gov. Appointments begin January 4, 2020. Vaccinations will be by appointment only, and scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis. New appointments will be added every Wednesday at 12 PM. At this time, the locator map is easiest to navigate via a desktop computer. A mobile-friendly version is in progress.

HOW TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT

Step 1: Visit http://covidvax.alaska.gov starting at 12:00 p.m. on December 30

Step 2: Click on the “Schedule your appointment” button

Step 3: Search for a vaccine provider in your community

Step 4: Schedule an appointment using information provided (Your provider will advise you on how to make your appointment for your second dose.)

For more information: covid19vaccine@ alaska.gov.





