OSP Review Protects Due Process





(Anchorage, AK) – Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore met with reporters to discuss how the Office of Special Prosecutions in the Alaska Law Department reviews officer-involved shooting cases. There have been nine officer-involved shootings in Alaska in 2024, five of them in Anchorage since May.

“The Office of Special Prosecutions’ review of use-of-deadly-force incidents protects the due process for the person shot and the officer,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor.“The reviews are an integral part of delivering justice in Alaska.”

The release of video from body-worn cameras by officers is frequently requested. Often, such requests come while officers are still gathering evidence, or the case is being reviewed by officers and prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges should be filed. Deputy Attorney General Skidmore addressed the appropriate timing for such release.

“Requests for the release of body-worn video prior to the completion of review for possible criminal charges creates a tension between the public’s desire for transparency and the constitutional due process rights of potential defendants,” said Deputy Attorney General Skidmore.

Deputy Attorney General Skidmore also provided an update on the status of all pending officer-involved shooting cases:

Kristopher Handy; May 13, 2024, Anchorage; the autopsy report and the ballistics report received July 16.

Tyler May; June 3, 2024, Anchorage; Law enforcement reports provided to Special Prosecutions on July 5. Still awaiting the autopsy report.

Lisa Fordyce-Blair; June 19, 2024, Anchorage; A prosecutor has been in communication with investigators at APD and some law enforcement reports provided to Special Prosecutions July 16. Still awaiting the autopsy and ballistics report.

Damien Dollison; July 8, 2024, Anchorage; A prosecutor has been in communication with investigators at APD, awaiting police reports and ballistics reports.

Steven Kissack; July 15, 2024, Juneau; A prosecutor has been in communication with investigators; awaiting reports from law enforcement, autopsy, and ballistics.

Kirk Medak; July 8, 2024, Soldotna; A prosecutor has been in communication with investigators; awaiting reports from law enforcement, autopsy, and ballistics.

Angela Polty; May 18, 2024, Marshall; Awaiting ballistics.

Micheal Grimes; November 1, 2023, Healy; Awaiting Ballistics.

Three cases were recently closed:

Timothy Thomas; Oct. 30, 2023, Tok; no charges filed against AST Trooper.

Kaleb Bourdukofsky; June 1, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed APD officers.

Toma Caldarea; February 28, 2024, Wasilla; no charges filed against AST Trooper.

Press Conference Handouts – 837KB PDF

