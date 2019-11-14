OUI/Hit and Run Driver Apprehended Using Location Information from Victim and Witnesses

Anchorage police stated in a Nixle report on Wednesday that the victim in a hit-and-run incident, as well as two witnesses to the event, followed the suspect and reported his locations to police who was successfully apprehended on Tuesday.

The call-in reported at 9:41 am that they were following a suspect in a black 2008 BMW who had just crashed into the rear of his silver 2006 Toyota. The caller also reported that the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Bill T. C. Rosales, was weaving in and out of his lane of travel.

A second driver, traveling near the incident site on West Dimond, reported that he had almost been hit by Rosales just prior to the accident and he was also following the suspect vehicle. A third person said she had been cut off by Rosales just before he rear-ended the Toyota, and she reported that she too followed the vehicle until patrol officers arrived.







The victim and witnesses provided valuable information as to Rosales’s progress and location that resulted in police successfully locating him at the Old Seward and Dowling.

When police found Rosales, patrol vehicles boxed him in in the turn lane and had him exit the vehicle. Officers reported that Rosales and his vehicle smelled of cannabis and so had him participate in the battery of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Following that, he was placed under arrest for Operating Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Violating his Conditions of Release for a prior OUI case.