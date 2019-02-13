Over 300 Taken in to Custody by Border Patrol Agents in Sunland Park

Sunland Park, N.M. – As large groups of illegal aliens continue to cross through the Lordsburg area near the Antelope Wells Port of Entry, U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Santa Teresa Station discovered a group of over 300 illegal crossers entering at Sunland Park, New Mexico.
On Monday, February 11, 2019, shortly before midnight, Border Patrol Agents working near Mt. Cristo Rey noticed a large group of 311 illegal aliens make their way around the pedestrian fence in Sunland Park and took them into custody. Though this trend has been a constant in the Antelope Wells area of New Mexico, this is the first large group that has been encountered in this area this fiscal year. As with the previous groups encountered in Antelope Wells, this group is comprised primarily of Central American families and unaccompanied juveniles. The group was transported to the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station for continued processing.
The Sunland Park group is the second to include more than 300 people on February 11. Earlier in the day, Border Patrol agents at Antelope wells apprehended a group of 330 who entered illegally.
The smuggling of large groups within the local communities presents various challenges to ensure criminals do not use these tactics to exploit vulnerabilities. Criminal organizations continue to search for ways to shift Border Patrol resources from one area in hopes of creating gaps in coverage to move drugs and criminals through other areas. Agents remain ever vigilante to counter those efforts and provide the border security that is paramount for our citizens.
Source: CBP