Overdue Seward Snow Machiner Discovered Deceased near Bear Lake on the Kenai Peninsula

Alaska Native News on Feb 17, 2020.

Alaska State troopers report that the search for an overdue snow machiner in the Seward area ended poorly when that rider was found deceased at approximately 2:10 pm on Monday in the Bear Lake area.

A caller reported 40-year-old Cody Slemp of Seward overdue when did not return on Sunday. He had been last seen at 2:30 pm that day.

“The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, Bear Creek Fire Department, and numerous volunteers responded to assist in the search,” Troopers say. The nature and circumstances of Slemp’s death were not divulged.

His next of kin were notified of the results of the search.