Palmer Burglar Apprehended after He Returned to the Scene for More





Alaska State Troopers were alerted to a vehicle theft late Tuesday night by a caller in Palmer’s Winterwood Circle and responded to the scene to investigate. That investigation bore no initial fruit.

But, following that 11:25 pm call, the caller contacted troopers again at 1:20 am Wednesday morning and informed them that the late-night burglar had returned and was likely looking to steal another vehicle.

The thief spotted the caller and began fleeing on a bicycle. The caller gave chase.

Trooper responded back to the scene and soon a footchase began. Troopers would ultimately catch up to the burglar and take him into custody.

The burglar was identified as Benjamin Beasley, age 33 of Wasilla. Charges of Burglary II, Vehicle Theft I, & Criminal Trespass I were leveled.

Beasley was transported to the MatSu Pretrial Facility and remanded there on the charges and held without bail.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the victim.



