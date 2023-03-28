Palmer Driver Pulled over for Moving and Equipment Violations that Resulted in Drug Bust





On Monday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers observed a green Ford Escape with equipment violations also performing moving violations and elected to pull the vehicle over on Green Forest Drive.

During contact, it was found that the driver, identified as 52-year-old Ryan E. Hoeldt of Palmer, was driving with a suspended license. During the stop, troopers spotted items associated with drug use they said. A search warrant for the vehicle and Hoeldt’s person was requested and granted.

During the ensuing search, troopers would find 53 grams of methamphetamine and .39 grams of cocaine. They would also find “items associated with the sale of illegal substance.” A large amount of cash was also located.

Hoeldt was taken into custody on charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III and two counts of MICS IV.

Hoeldt was transported to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there to await arraignment.



