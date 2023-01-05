Palmer Man Arrested following Multiple Strangulation/Sexual Assault Incidents over the New Year Holiday





AST revealed on Wednesday, that on Monday evening, they received a report of a sexual assault on New Years Eve at a Palmer residence. The caller reported that the suspect has also strangled them.

The caller also reported to troopers that they had been sexually assaulted again on Monday and again the assault also involved strangulation.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation was alerted of the incident and opened an investigation.

Troopers made contact with the suspect, 28-year-old Dustin Kennon. The bureau would also conduct an interview with Kennon during their investigation.

As a result, Kennon was arrested on six counts, including Sexual Assault 1, Assault 2 Strangulation, Assault 3, Assault 4, and Criminal Mischief.

Kennon was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where he was remanded on the charges.

Kennon was arraigned on Tuesday and is scheduled for a hearing mid-month.



