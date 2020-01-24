Palmer man Dies in Officer-Involved-Shooting following Disturbance/Car Chase

Alaska Native News on Jan 24, 2020.

A Palmer man suffered fatal injuries after an officer-involved shooting that occurred following a call-out and a short vehicle chase that ended in a residential area near the Palmer-Wasilla Highway troopers report.

Alaska State Troopers responded to the scene at Equestrian Acres after receiving a call reporting a domestic disturbance with weapons present at 2:33 am on Thursday morning. When troopers arrived at the scene, a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries came out of the home with two children. She told officers that 26-year-old Gage Southard was in the garage and was armed with a shotgun.

Southard, a short time later exited the garage in an SUV and fled the scene. A Wasilla police unit that was responding to the scene intercepted the SUV on the highway and attempted a traffic stop. But, Southard ignored the attempt and a short pursuit ensued. But, the pursuit quickly came to an end when Southard drove into a ditch in a residential area near the highway.

Southard got out of the vehicle and brandished his shotgun, troopers reported. He was shot and wounded as a result. troopers arrived at the scene just after the shots-fired incident and they and Wasilla police began life-saving efforts. An ambulance arrived and transported Southard to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center. He died a short time later.







The AST General Investigative Unit and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation were called in and initiated an investigation into the shooting and further took over case responsibility.

The identity of the officer(s) involving in the shooting will be released following the 72-hour period as per protocol.