Palmer man guilty of aviation violations





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal jury convicted a Palmer man Wednesday for violating multiple aviation regulations.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, for roughly 30 years, William Marsan, 57, held an Airman Certificate as an Airline Transport Pilot issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). He operated an aviation business out of Palmer, Alaska, and owned a Piper Cherokee aircraft.

In June 2023, the FAA received a report that Marsan, as the pilot in command of the Piper Cherokee aircraft, failed to radio his intention to take off from Warren “Bud” Woods Palmer Municipal Airport and operated the aircraft against the flow of landing traffic, resulting in a near mid-air collision with another aircraft attempting to land.

Law enforcement investigated the June 2023 incident and discovered that Marsan was operating an aircraft without a valid license or valid registration. The investigation revealed that in June 2022, Marsan sent a letter to the FAA revoking the registration of his aircraft. Investigators also discovered that Marsan allowed his medical certificate to lapse in 2020 and 2021, which was required to keep his pilot’s license.

When FAA inspectors contacted him in July 2023 as part of the investigation, Marsan refused to provide his airman certificate, aircraft registration and airworthiness certificates, all of which are requirements through the FAA, and claimed he was not required to have any of those documents. As a result of the investigation, the FAA issued an Emergency Order of Revocation of Marsan’s pilot’s license in January 2024, which required the immediate surrender of his pilot’s license or the filing of an appeal of the decision within 10 days. Marsan failed to file an appeal or surrender his license but continued to fly his aircraft until his initial arrest in July 2024. Marsan was released pending trial. He failed to appear for multiple court hearings prior to his trial and he was rearrested in September 2024.

Marsan was convicted of one count of operating an aircraft without a license and one count of operating an unregistered aircraft. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on one count of operating an aircraft displaying a false aircraft registration mark.

“Aviation is a pillar of our state’s transportation infrastructure. Mr. Marsan’s actions flagrantly violated critical aviation regulations designed to safeguard both the industry and those who rely on it,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “Let this conviction serve as a clear message that those who choose to violate these rules will face prosecution. I also want to extend appreciation to the law enforcement officers and investigators whose dedication led to the successful prosecution of this case.”

“The use of unregistered or unauthorized aircraft poses a significant risk to public safety and undermines the integrity of Alaska’s airspace,” said Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “The FBI will continue to work alongside law enforcement partners and aviation authorities to hold operators accountable who willfully disregard laws designed to keep our community safe.”

“I credit the FAA Aviation Safety Inspectors for bringing this matter to my attention and thank the FBI for being excellent partners in addressing the referral. I also sincerely appreciate the U.S. Attorney’s Office for seeing the case to its conclusion,” said Regional Administrator Michael O’Hare of the FAA, Alaska Region.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and FAA, Alaska Region investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Bradley and Mac Caille Petursson are prosecuting the case.

###



