Palmer Patrol Vehicle Runs into Pedestrian Thursday Morning





Alaska State Troopers reported that a Palmer Police Department patrol vehicle ran into a pedestrian on Bogard Road on Thursday morning.

AST was notified of the accident at 9:49 am on Thursday morning at Bogard and Green Forest Drive and they, along with EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries according to the trooper report.

Troopers reported that the pedestrian had been walking westbound on Bogard then attempted to cross the roadway into the path of an oncoming Palmer Police Department patrol vehicle.

The patrol vehicle tried to avoid the pedestrian by swerving into the wrong lane of travel but was unable to do so and struck the pedestrian on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

AST took over case responsibility in the investigation.





