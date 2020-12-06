Palmer Woman Arrested on Trespass Charges at Mat-Su Regional

A Palmer woman claiming the need for medical attention caused a disturbance twice on Saturday night was arrested to await arraignment after police were called on two occasions, once at Mat-Su Regional, then by EMS after a second call, troopers report.

Troopers were called to the hospital by staff for a disturbance at just before 5 pm on Saturday. Hospital staff say that 20-year-old Brooke Mitchell said she needed medical attention and she was deemed ok and cleared by caregivers. But, instead of leaving the facility, she continued to argue. Mitchell, who had been trespassed from the facility except for emergency, was taken home.

But, at approximately 6:30 pm, Mitchell called from an ambulance to take her back to the hospital, but then, while in the ambulance, got into an argument with EMS as they were en route. Palmer police were called in and Mitchell was once again cleared by staff, after which, AST took her into custody, was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, and remanded on charges of Criminal Trespass II and Disorderly Conduct.

She awaits arraignment there.