Passed Out Driver in Wrong Lane Jailed on DUI/Endangering Charges in Fairbanks

Alaska Native News on Jan 26, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers responded to multiple calls reporting a vehicle in distress stopped in the wrong lane of travel on Sheep Creek and Line Drive in Fairbanks on Saturday night.

AST arrived at the scene at 8:16 pm Saturday to find an adult male, identified as 49-year-old Harold Brainerd of Fairbanks, slumped over in the driver’s seat. Also in the vehicle was a juvenile in the passenger’s seat.

The initial investigation at the scene with the assistance of UAF police determined that Brainerd had been driving under the influence and so was charged with DUI. The presence of a juvenile also brought charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor charges against Brainerd.

Brainerd was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility and remanded on the charges with his bail set at $1,000.