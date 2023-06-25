Passenger Dies in Glenn Highway Rollover near Sheep Mountain





Alaska State Troopers responded to mile 113 of the Glenn Highway on Friday morning after a report of a rollover to find the driver deceased as a result of the crash according to trooper dispatch.

AST officers responded to the location near Sheep Mountain where they partially closed the highway and opened an investigation that would determine that the driver, whose name has not been revealed, was traveling southbound in his pickup and for unknown reasons, left the roadway. When it did so, the vehicle rolled.

Troopers would find that 23-year-old Samuel Brown, of Anchorage, a passenger in the pickup, did not survive the incident and was declared deceased at the scene.

The other passenger and the driver were taken to a Mat-Su hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries while Brown’s remains were turned over to the SMEO’s office for autopsy.

Troopers say “The incident remains under investigation.”



