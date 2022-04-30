Passenger in Bogard Road Three Vehicle Collision Succumbs to Injuries Friday Morning





Alaska State Troopers responded to Bogard Road at Departure Court in Wasilla at 8:17 am on Friday morning in response to notification of a three-vehicle collision and opened an investigation AST reported.

Upon arrival, it was found that four victims suffered injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

The investigation initiated at the scene found that a GMC Savanna van was traveling westbound on Bogard when, failing to see a slowing/stopped Chevy Lumina ahead, the driver impacted the right rear of that vehicle, propelling it into the eastbound lanes. An eastbound Subaru Forester traveling in that lane crashed into the Lumina.

The driver of the GMC, while injured, remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation, as did the driver of the Subaru, who reported no injuries.

The driver and two passengers, one in front and one in the rear of the Lumina suffered injuries and were rushed to a local hospital. The rear passenger suffered the most extensive injuries and despite being administered life-saving efforts at the hospital succumbed to injuries.

No citations or arrests in the incident have thus far occurred in the ongoing investigation.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

