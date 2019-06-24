Passengers in Fatal Little Johnstone Lake Crash Identified

Alaska Native News Jun 24, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers have tentatively identified the passengers aboard a Helio Courier, a short take-off and landing aircraft, that crashed near Little Johnstone Lake southeast of Seward on Friday afternoon.

According to AST, the passengers deceased in the crash were identified as Hopkins, Michigan residents Michael John Timmer, age 42, and Traci Pauline Timmer, age 43. They were killed in the crash along with pilot 63-year-old Kem Sibbitt.

Troopers were notified of the crash at 6 pm on Friday and the Rescue Coordination Center with the Alaska Air National Guard was notified and deployed to the scene.

Prior to AKANG’s arrival, a commercial helicopter landed at the scene and “confirmed no signs of life.”

On Saturday Helo-3 and NTSB responded to the scene of the crash and opened an investigation into the crash and recovered the remains.

The victim’s next of kin were notified of the incident.





