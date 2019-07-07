Passenger in Routine Traffic Stop Found with Stolen Credit Cards and Sawed-Off Shotgun

Alaska Native News Jul 7, 2019.

A standard stop for a vehicle blocking traffic on Sylvan Lane in Wasilla resulted in the arrest of a passenger in the vehicle on several charges on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers contacted the occupants of a vehicle blocking traffic at 2 pm on Saturday and identified one of the passengers as 40-year-old Jason Campbell who had an outstanding arrest warrant for the original charge of evidence tampering.

When arrested, Campbell was found to be in possession of a sawed-off shotgun. Also found on Campbell’s person was five stolen credit cards.

As a result, Campbell was taken into custody on his outstanding warrant and five counts of Theft II and two counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons III. He was transported to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.





