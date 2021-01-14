Peejay Her Indicted for Murder in November Shooting Death of Rick Moa







Alaska’s Attorney General’s Office announced on Thursday that 52-year-old Peejay Her was indicted by Grand Jury on charges of Murder I, Murder II x2, Robbery I, Burglary I, Misconduct Involving Weapons III, and Tampering with Physical Evidence I for the incident that caused the death of Rick Moa on November 6th at a Mountain View homeless camp.

“If convicted at trial, the Her face sentences of up to 99 years imprisonment for each of the murder charges, 20 years imprisonment for the robbery charge, 10 years for the burglary charge, and up to 5 years for the misconduct involving weapons and tampering with physical evidence charges,” the AG’s office stated.

Anchorage police responded to the location at Mountain View Drive and North Bliss Street on the evening of November 6th to discover Moa suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

As the investigation progressed in the days immediately following the incident, investigators would determine that Moa and Her got into an argument and Moa was shot by Her. Her was found and taken into custody for questioning then taken to jail.

Her remains in custody and is due to be arraigned in an Anchorage court on January 15th.





