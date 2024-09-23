Peltola Announces $277 Million in Funding for Alaska Fishery Disasters





NOAA Fisheries to distribute funds to Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission (PSFMC)

WASHINGTON – This week, Representative Mary Sattler Peltola (AK-AL) announced $277 million in disaster relief funding to the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission (PSFMC) via NOAA Fisheries for Alaska Fishery Disasters. The funding will be distributed in partnership between the PSFMC, the State of Alaska, and Tribal leaders.

In April, Peltola penned a letter to Secretary Raimondo, expressing concerns about the three groups of fishery disaster funds that were stuck at various stages in NOAA and could not proceed due to problems with NOAA’s new accounting software.

“Our fishermen and fishing families have suffered enough the last few years – when disaster strikes, it only sets us back further,” said Rep. Peltola. “This funding is critical in helping our fisheries recover and support the communities all over Alaska, and beyond, that rely on their seafood product output.”

Amount Alaska Fisheries Receiving Disaster Funding $17,772,540 Disaster 109 – Alaska Gulf of Alaska Pacific Cod Fishery 2020 $43,730,937 Disaster 106 – Alaska 2018 East Side Setnet Salmon and 2020 Upper Cook Inlet Salmon Fisheries Disaster 107 – Alaska Copper River and Prince William Sound Salmon Fisheries, 2018 and 2020 $193,915,406 1. Disaster 116 – Alaska Bering Sea Crab Fisheries, 2021/2022 2. Disaster 119 – Alaska Norton Sound Red King Crab Fisheries, 2020 and 2021 3. Disaster 126 – Alaska Bering Sea Crab Fisheries, 2022/2023 $4,989,902 1. Disaster 115 – Alaska Chignik Salmon Fishery, 2021 $16,998,673 1. Disaster 118 – Alaska Norton Sound Salmon Fisheries 2021 2. Disaster 121 – Alaska Kuskokwim River Salmon Fishery, 2021 3. Disaster 123 – Alaska Copper River/Prince William Sound Salmon Fisheries, 2020

View a full list of Fishery Disaster Determinations from NOAA, here.

###



