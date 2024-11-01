Peltola Announces Bridge Improvement Grants for Denali Natl Park





WASHINGTON – This week, Representative Mary Sattler Peltola (AK-AL) announced $13 million in bridge support funding from the Department of Transportations’ Bridge Investment Program (BIP). The funding will provide resources for the replacement of Ghiglione Bridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.

“This funding is crucial towards creating safer and more accessible transportation in the Ghiglione Creek valley area of Denali National Park,” said Rep. Peltola. “Denali is a place of pride for Alaska and maintaining its infrastructure and accessibility is key to making sure we can responsibly enjoy and visit the park and preserve.”

According to the Department of Transportation, the Ghiglione Bridge provides crucial access to all road-accessible facilities west for nearly 50 miles and approximately 260,000 visitors travel through the project area annually.

Grant Title Project Name Applicant Awarded Amount BIP-Bridge Denali National Park and Preserve: Replace Ghiglione Bridge National Park Service $ 13,395,509

