Peltola Celebrates More than 25 Mil for AK Roads and Infrastructure





Four grants awarded via Safe Streets and Roads for All Program

WASHINGTON – Friday, Representative Mary Sattler Peltola (AK-AL) announced $25,515,000 in new funding for Alaska via the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program. The SS4A program, created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funds regional, local, and Tribal planning, demonstration, and construction projects to prevent roadway casualties.

The SS4A program aims to follow the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy and goal to reach zero roadway deaths using a Safe System Approach.

“This funding is a major win for safer travel in Alaska communities,” said Rep. Peltola. “The future of road infrastructure in Kivalina, Gustavus, and Valdez is bright, and improvements under the Bragaw Street Corridor project will keep Anchorage families safer as they commute to work and school.”

Project Awardee Year Amount Description SS4A Implementation Grant for Bragaw Street Corridor Safety Improvements, Anchorage, Alaska Municipality of Anchorage 2024 $24,995,000 The Municipality of Anchorage is awarded funds for its Bragaw Street Corridor project to address safety concerns along a 1.5-mile corridor in northern Anchorage that accesses two schools, single- and multi-family residential areas, a fire station, and a popular wholesale warehouse. Bragaw Street currently consists of two lanes of traffic traveling north and south, with sidewalks that are intermittently separated from traffic. Pedestrian and cyclist safety challenges include a lack of bike lanes and minimal room for winter snow storage, which often compromises pedestrian mobility.The project consists of a road diet for the length of the corridor along with other countermeasures, such as channelizing right turns and offset left turns, to be evaluated during the early design phases. Eliminating two of the four travel lanes will allow for bike lanes, increased spacing between driving lanes and sidewalks to improve snow storage, shorter pedestrian crossing distances, and safer turning movements. Supplemental planning activities consist of a leading pedestrian interval pilot study and speed management study. A demonstration project will close one lane of traffic along East Northern Boulevard. Kivalina SS4A Transportation Safety Action Plan Native Village of Kivalina 2024 $40,0000 This award will be used by Native Village of Kivalina to develop a comprehensive safety action plan. City of Gustavus Safety Action Plan City of Gustavus 2024 $200,000 This award will be used by the City of Gustavus to develop a comprehensive safety action plan. Valdez Safe Streets Action Plan City of Valdez 2024 $280,000 This award will be used by the City of Valdez to develop a comprehensive safety action plan. See also Anchored in service: Celebrating 40 years of the Alaska Naval Militia

Project descriptions provided via U.S. DOT. Learn more here.

###



