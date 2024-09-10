Peltola Honors One-Year Anniversary of Husband’s Passing with Celebration of Life





WASHINGTON – Monday, the Office of Representative Mary Sattler Peltola (AK-AL) announced she would be absent from the House Floor for the week of September 9 to honor the one-year anniversary of her husband’s passing. Eugene R. “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. died in a plane crash September 12, 2023. Following her announcement, a spokesperson for the Representative released the following statement:

“This week, Representative Peltola will be in Bethel honoring Buzzy with their children. In Yup’ik culture, family and friends gather together on the first anniversary of a loved ones’ death to celebrate their life. Representative Peltola will submit publicly- available statements to the Congressional Record reflecting how she would have voted if present.”

