Peltola Introduces Pair of Fish Bills to Restrict Bottom Trawling, Reduce Bycatch





WASHINGTON – Wednesday, Representative Mary Peltola (AK-AL) introduced a pair of bills to restrict bottom trawling and reduce bycatch – the bipartisan Bycatch Reduction and Mitigation Act and the Bottom Trawl Clarity Act.

“Since coming to Congress, I’ve worked to make fish and fishing policy the issue of national importance it deserves to be,” said Rep. Peltola. “I know fish, I know Alaska, and I know how to work with people in both parties to get stuff done.”

The Bycatch Reduction and Mitigation Act supports Alaskan fishermen working to reduce bycatch by:

Authorizing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Bycatch Reduction and Engineering Program (BREP) at $10 million for five years.

Establishing the Bycatch Mitigation Assistance Fund, to be administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and used to help fishermen and vessel owners purchase new gear or technology to reduce bycatch – such as camera systems, lights, and salmon excluders.

View full bill text HERE. Read a one pager on the legislation HERE. The bipartisan bill is cosponsored by Rep. Garrett Graves (R-LA-06) and Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA-02).

The Bottom Trawl Clarity Act limits bottom trawling in vulnerable ocean by:

Mandating each Fisheries Management Council that permits the use of any bottom trawl gear to define the terms “substantial” versus “limited” bottom contact.

Requiring the designation of Bottom Trawl Zones, limiting the areas where gear that scrapes the seafloor is allowed.

View full bill text HERE. Read a one pager on the legislation HERE.

“I work day in and day out to elevate this issue in DC and bring folks onside – whether it’s introducing them to their first taste of real smoked salmon or explaining that I have a “fish guy” on my staff!” continued Peltola. “Because of our work at the federal level, many in the fishing industry have already self-selected to use better practices, and we’ve already reduced bycatch by 50%. With these bills, we’re taking the next step.”

According to recent reports, under increased pressure of procedures, led at the federal level by Rep. Peltola, the pollock industry’s chum catch fell from 315,000 chums a year over the past decade to just 112,000 in 2023.

Support for Peltola’s legislation :

Linda Behnken, Executive Director, Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association: “These Bills Representative Peltola has introduced let Alaskans know that she is listening and responding to our concerns and will work with fishermen and the North Pacific Council to rebuild stocks, protect habitat, and safeguard our fishing communities. Alaska fishermen are fortunate to have Representative Peltola in our corner, working hard for the long-term.”

Joanna Slaney, Associate Vice President for Political Affairs, Environmental Defense Fund: “Consumers want access to fresh U.S. seafood for generations to come, but catching unintended marine life while fishing, called bycatch, can severely reduce populations of the unintended catch. Over time, bycatch leads to lower catch limits and even fishery closures, harming both fishermen and consumers. Rep. Peltola’s Bycatch Reduction and Mitigation Act would promote research and programs that can reduce bycatch, support sustainable fishing businesses and keep fresh seafood on our tables.”

Gabriel Prout, President of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers and 3rd generation Alaska commercial fisherman: “This legislation introduced by Representative Peltola represents her dedication to Alaskans in the fight for sustainable fishing practices. Mitigating bycatch and preserving habitat in the ocean ecosystem is key to making sure fishermen, communities, and families have access to marine resources for future generations of Alaskans to come. Her work to support gear innovation and to protect areas of Alaska’s waters from trawl impacts on ocean habitat and sensitive species is imperative to the survival of Alaska’s fisheries, like the iconic king crab. As scientists recently revealed, current fishing practices by the pelagic trawl fleet offers a distinction without a difference when it comes to comparing them to bottom trawlers. They are both fishing on the bottom, and both cover a massive footprint in Alaska’s offshore waters. This legislation is a step in the right direction to keep Alaska’s fisheries sustainable, to build resilience, and to help protect vulnerable habitats and species.”

