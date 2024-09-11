Peltola-led ROUTERS Act Passes House





WASHINGTON–This week, the U.S. House of Representatives moved to unanimously pass the Removing Our Unsecure Technologies to Ensure Reliability and Security (ROUTERS) Act, legislation introduced by Representative Mary Sattler Peltola (D-AK-AL) and Bob Latta (R-OH-05). The legislation will protect Americans’ communications networks–including routers and modems–from possible foreign-adversary controlled technology from nations including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela.

“Alaskans rely more on internet connectivity every day–especially in light of outages like what families are experiencing in Sitka,” said Rep. Peltola. “We shouldn’t have to worry about additional threats like foreign adversaries spying on us. I’m pleased to see our bipartisan bill pass the House–and soon the Senate–so Alaskans can do what they need to do safely, without worrying about personal or national security.”

Background on the ROUTERS Act:

The ROUTERS Act would require the Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information at the Department of Commerce to conduct a study of the national security risks posed by routers, modems, or devices that combine both, that are designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons owned by, controlled by or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, or Venezuela.

View full bill text HERE.

