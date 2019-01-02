Pennsylvania Teen Charged with Arson after Dog Poop Prank

Alaska Native News Jan 2, 2019.

A Shippensburg borough teen in Pennsylvania is facing felony counts of arson and risking catastrophe and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment after a prank he carried out early Monday morning 40 miles southwest of Harrisburg, police say.

According to tenants in a two-story residence, they awoke to fire on their porch and evacuated the house and called 911. The Shippensburg Fire Department, as well as police, were dispatched to the residence, but the fire was extinguished prior to their arrival.

According to the investigation at the scene, a suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Dylan Printz, had lit a bag of dog poop on fire on the porch after getting into a fight with persons living in the house that resulted in him getting kicked out.

Surveillance cameras nearby revealed Printz as he carried out his crappy plot and the responding officer located him walking on the street a short distance from the scene.







Printz copped to carrying out the deed and was arrested and jailed.

He was released after posting $20,000 bail and is due in court on January 7th to answer to the charges.