Person of Interest in November 2nd Triple Homicide Investigation Indicted for Ammo Possession

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that Juan Camarena, 51, of Wasilla, was indicted today with one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Camarena is a person of interest in the triple homicide in Wasilla, Alaska on Nov. 2, 2019. During the course of the triple homicide investigation, law enforcement agencies discovered and seized Camarena’s illegally possessed ammunition that was stored in his trailer.
Camarena’s six convictions in the District Court of California between 1987 and 2015 are listed in the indictment. Felonious behavior has spanned 34 years, comprising of, but not limited to, possession with intent to distribute meth, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, evading peace officer, possessing, manufacturing, and selling dangerous weapons, and street gang participation.
Between, on or about Nov. 1, 2019, to Nov. 11, 2019, Camarena illegally possessed twelve 9mm rounds located in the bathroom cubby, one .40 live round located in a magazine on the shelf in the bedroom, one 9mm live round located in the living room, one .45 live round located in the bedroom closet, and one 9mm live round located in a cubby behind the toilet.
If convicted, Camarena faces a statutory maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years supervised release. Camarena would also have to forfeit any firearm or ammunition involved in or used in knowing violation of the offense. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
The Alaska State Troopers (AST), the Alaska Criminal Intelligence Center, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Anchorage Police Department (APD), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Vandergaw.
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
If the public has any further information regarding Camarena’s activities,
please contact Alaska State Troopers at (907) 352-5401.
Written by: U.S. Attorney’s Office on Nov 21, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News