Petersburg Man Collides with Navigational Marker and Sustains Injuries in Wrangell Narrows





Wildlife Troopers report that a Petersburg boater was rescued from his 18-foot Lund skiff that had crashed and become lodged in a tripod navigational marker in the Wrangell Narrows on Friday afternoon.

The boater, identified as 51-year-old Harry Musewski, was traveling southbound in the narrows when he collided with the marker. Musewski suffered injuries and was trapped, and his boat was stuck in the tripod marker in the rising tide.

Fortunately for the victim, Petersburg residents James Greenfield and Steven Miyaki heard the collision and saw Musewski’s dilemma and responded to the collision site. The good samaritans were able to remove Musewski from his boat and transported him to Papkes Landing where EMS assisted and transported him to the hospital.

Musewski’s boat was later retrieved from the marker.

The investigation into the incident is continuing troopers say.



