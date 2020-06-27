Petersburg Man Sentenced for Burglarizing Post Office

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that a Petersburg man has been sentenced in federal court for burglarizing the Petersburg Post Office with the intent to steal parcels for pecuniary gain.
Christopher Scott Manske, 38, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess to serve four months in prison, followed by 150 hours of community service, after previously pleading guilty to burglary of a post office. As part of his sentence, Manske was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims in this case, as well as $2,100 in restitution to the U.S. Forest Service.
According to court documents, on Feb. 24, 2020, Manske broke into the Petersburg Post Office’s secured mail sorting area through a parcel locker. The investigation revealed that Manske forcibly entered the parcel locker by breaking the steel pole that was designed to prevent unauthorized access. While inside, Manske took approximately 70 parcels and placed them inside other parcel lockers. Manske then took the parcel keys with the intent to go back and retrieve those parcels so he could sell the contents. While exiting with the parcel keys, Manske activated the alarm system, triggering a law enforcement investigation.
Manske was arrested on Feb. 24, after a search of Manske’s boat revealed a number of opened parcels belonging to other people, as well as a stolen heater belonging to the U.S. Forest Service.
At the sentencing hearing, Judge Burgess stated the need to protect the public and to deter Manske from future criminal conduct. Following Manske’s prison term, he will have to comply with conditions of release such as submitting to a mental health and drug treatment assessment and will have to follow recommendations.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the Petersburg Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of this case. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska.
© 2020, ↑ Alaska Native News
