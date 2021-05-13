Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine authorized and recommended for use in children ages 12-15







May 12, 2021 ANCHORAGE – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reviewed the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and today endorsed the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15.

The CDC approval follows Monday’s emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and marks the final step in approving the Pfizer vaccine’s use for adolescents 12 years of age or older. The other two available vaccines – Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Janssen – are authorized for people age 18 or older.

Alaska providers are being notified today that use of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered to anyone in Alaska who is age 12 or older effective immediately.

“We’ve been waiting for this day and are excited to begin protecting younger Alaskans against COVID-19,” said Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer. “The authorization and approval of this vaccine for children age 12-15 will help keep our children from missing out on school, activities, camps and spending time with friends and family, which is so important for their growth and socialization.”

Several schools, including Wasilla Middle School, Susitna Valley Jr./Sr. High School in Talkeetna and schools in Ketchikan and Juneau, already have special clinics planned to offer the Pfizer vaccine for youth. Special vaccine events across the state will be advertised on the Sleeves Up for Summer webpage.

If you are making a vaccine appointment for a youth age 12 to 17, please make sure the vaccine provider is offering the Pfizer vaccine. Visit covidvax.alaska.gov to make an appointment or call the COVID-19 helpline at 907-646-3322 for assistance. Hours are 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on weekends. Language interpretation is available.

