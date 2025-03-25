Pilot and Two Juveniles Rescued from Piper Crash at Tustumena Lake after Overnight Search





On Sunday night, the Alaska State Troopers received a report of an overdue Piper PA-12 Supercruiser aircraft that had not returned as scheduled. Initial information led troopers to believe that the location of the downed aircraft was either Tustumena Lake or the Kenai Mountains east of Homer.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and the Coast Guard were immediately notified and searches began with a Coast Guard AC130 and an Air Guard C-130 and HH60 helicopter. The initial search resulted with no satisfactory results.

But, on Monday morning, a good Samaritan aircraft called in and reported that they had seen wreckage near the east side of Tustemena Lake. As a result of that report, the Alaska Army National Guard went into the reported area,located and retrieved an adult male pilot and two juveniles from the downed aircraft.

The three survivors were taken to a Kenai Peninsula area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Alaska state troopers thanked The Alaska Army National Guard, US Coast Guard, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, and the good samaritan aircraft that assisted with this operation.



