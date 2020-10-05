Pilot in August’s Goat Mountain Crash was Extremely Over Alcohol Limit

Alaska Native News on Oct 5, 2020.

The National Transportation Board announced that the toxicology report on Charles Weimer, the pilot of the August 4th crash intoGoat Mountain confirms what the NTSB suspected and Weimer had a reported five and a half times the legal limit of alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

“We had some indicators that maybe this was going to be the case,” NTSB investigator Clint Johnson said. “But until we got that toxicology report back anything could be the case.”

The crash was reported at 4:58 pm on that day and RCC launched a Pavehawk to the scene and confirmed all four on the flight, Charles Weimer, age 31, of Girdwood; David Osborn, age 60, of Girdwood; Karl Erickson, age 55, of Girdwood; Paul Wiley, age 37, of Superior, AZ, all died in the crash.







Retrieval efforts were hampered by rough terrain and the remains were not recovered until two days later.

The party was on a quick flight around Girdwood Valley when the aircraft impacted Goat Mountain.