Pilot Point Man Arrested after Escaping following Strangulation Incident

Alaska Native News Jan 6, 2019.

A Pilot Point man is being held in Dillingham with no bail pending arraignment after a violent episode in Pilot Point early Friday morning, troopers report.

It was at 3 am on Friday morning that the Village Public Safety Officer responded to a residence in that village after receiving a report of a domestic violence assault on a woman by 33-year-old Shawn Kalmakoff.

The investigation at the scene revealed that Kalmakoff had hit the victim multiple times and had strangled her. As a result, Kalmakoff was taken into custody, and as the VPSO was escorting him from the home, Kalmakoff pulled away from the officer and fled the scene.







Kalmakoff’s escape was relayed to troopers in Dillingham and later in the day a trooper flew to the community and assisted the VPSO with taking Kalmakoff into custody.

The suspect was transported to Dillingham and remanded to the jail there on charges of Assault II-DV, Assault III, and Escape IV.