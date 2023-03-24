Pilot Station Search Turns Up One Dead and Another Suffering from Hypothermia Wednesday





At 7:43 pm on Wednesday evening, Alaska State Troopers in St Marys were notified by the Pilot station Village Police Officer that two brothers, David Francis, 35, and Curtis Francis, 43, had departed from the village the night before and never returned.

Shortly after troopers were notified, they received another call reporting that the brothers were found along with their snow machine which was stuck approximately two miles from the community. Unfortunately, one of the brothers, Curtis, was deceased when found. The other brother, David was suffering from extreme hypothermia. The surviving brother was transported to the Pilot Station Clinic and was released later with no substantial injuries.

AST responded to the community on Thursday and opened an investigation into the incident and that preliminary investigation determined that no foul play was involved. Troopers said that “Extremely poor weather conditions and alcohol were considered to be factors.”

C. Francis’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for autopsy. Troopers report that the investigation is continuing.



