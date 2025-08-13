‘Playing With Fire’: Gavin Newsom Warns Trump He Will Wipe California GOP Off the Map





Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday put U.S. President Donald Trump on notice that he is not messing around when it comes to plans to ruthlessly redraw his state’s congressional districts.

In a letter sent to Trump, Newsom warned that he is ready to take the gloves off should Texas go through with a mid-decade gerrymander that independent analysts have estimated could net Republicans five additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“You are playing with fire, risking the destabilization of our democracy, while knowing that California can neutralize any gains you can hope to make,” he said. “This attempt to rig congressional maps to hold onto power before a single vote is cast in the 2026 election is an affront to American democracy.”

Newsom—a likely presidential candidate for 2028—emphasized that he believes congressional maps “should be drawn by independent, citizen-led efforts,” but he said that the actions of Texas Republicans were leaving him with little choice.

“If you will not stand down I will be forced to lead an effort to redraw the maps in California to offset the rigging of maps in red states,” he said. “But if the other states call off their redistricting efforts, we will happily do the same. And American democracy will be better for it.”

Newsom’s office followed up this letter by sending a Trump-style all-caps post on X that reiterated the redistricting threat and finished up by writing, “THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION IN THIS MATTER.”

Democratic Texas state lawmakers last week fled the state in order to deny the GOP-led Legislature quorum to vote on a new congressional map that would take a hatchet to many districts currently held by Democratic representatives. Newsom has responded by threatening to undo his state’s independent redistricting process through a special ballot initiative this fall so that the California Legislature can redraw the state map with a strong partisan gerrymander.

