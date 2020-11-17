Polar Bazaar 2020 / now through Nov. 30

The Anchorage Museum presents its first virtual Polar Bazaar, an online winter marketplace presenting a curated mix of dozens of handmade products now through Monday, Nov. 30.
Give the gift of a hand-crafted item made by members of Alaska’s vibrant community of makers and artists. When you shop Polar Bazaar, you not only support local artists, you also help Anchorage Museum continue its mission to deliver rich and varied programming.
You’ll find works in various mediums, including fiber art, jewelry, wearables, photography, art prints, ceramics, soaps and edibles.
FEATURED ARTISTS
Michelle Pearson Glass, Northern Knots Macrame, V Rae Art, Fun-Tiques by Dee and The Alaska Mad Scientist, Bering Sea Jewelry Co., 10 Cups of Tea, Art by Hailey Morgan, Bearberry Designs, Redoubt Tiles, FireBear Designs, Denali Dreams Soap Co, Plover House, Alaska Quilt Works, Abeille Alaska brand of Earthworks Farm; Aronson Designs, Hats with Attitude, Harry M. Walker Photography, Annie’s Arts & Follies, Lillith Moon, Bramble, AK, Ray Bulson Photography, Goodstein Ceramics, Alaska Wild Harvest LLC, Rabbit Creek Studio and Gale Force Coffee Roasters.
Visit the free Polar Bazaar shopping portal now to check out featured artists and makers along with images of their offerings and direct-purchase hyperlinks.
A portion of each Polar Bazaar sale supports the Anchorage Museum, a nonprofit organization. Anchorage Museum members receive 10% rebate redeemable in person at the Anchorage Museum Store. Not a member? Join today.