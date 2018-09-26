Police Issue Missing Person Locate for Wilsa Ahgupuk

Alaska Native News Sep 26, 2018.

Anchorage police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of an Anchorage woman missing since September 14th.

According to her family, 41-year-old Wilsa M Ahgupuk was last seen on September 14th downtown in the 4th Avenue C Street area and they haven’t seen her since.

The family said that her phone is apparently shut off since that time and she hasn’t posted to social media which they say is very unusual for her.

A missing person’s report was filed on Tuesday and police have checked several locations in their search for Wilsa all without success.

According to police, “Wilsa is 5’03” tall, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding Wilsa’s whereabouts is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).”