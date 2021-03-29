Popular Fairbanks Woman Dies in Avalanche near Matanuska Glacier Saturday

Troopers reported a fatality in an avalanche near the Matanuska Glacier that was called in at 2:11 pm on Saturday afternoon.

AST report that the avalanche occurred near the glacier between Palmer and Glennallen.

The victim, 40-year-old Erin Lee of Fairbanks, was skiing in the area at the time of the avalanche. She was picked up via helicopter after the incident and transported to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital, but was then pronounced deceased.

Erin was a popular and much-loved bartender in Fairbanks.

Her next of kin were notified of the incident.