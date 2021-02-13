Powerful Quake Hits Near Fukushima







A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan late Saturday Japan time (5:23 am Saturday-Alaska Time). The quake occurred 37 miles beneath the ocean floor in the same region where the March 11th, 2011 quake and subsequent tsunami, damaged the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Japanese residents breathed a sigh of relief upon finding that no tsunami was generated, although there were reports of damage to buildings in the area.

The quake was felt as far away as Tokyo, the Asian nation’s capital.

As many as 830,000 homes in the area are without power as a result of the shaker.

Powerful aftershocks are expected in the coming days.





