Prince of Wales Jury Convicts Man in DUI Crash That Injured Mother and Infant





(Klawock, Alaska) – A jury in Prince of Wales found John James guilty last Friday on multiple charges for driving under the influence, crashing his vehicle into and severely injuring a mother and causing injury to her infant daughter near Klawock on Nov. 28, 2023.

James, 66, was driving under the influence of alcohol when he swerved into oncoming traffic and struck the victims’ vehicle head-on. A blood test later revealed James’s blood alcohol content was .218—nearly three times the legal limit. James is a resident of the town of Craig.

The crash left the mother with a fractured vertebra, compound arm fracture, broken hip, broken femur, and fractures in both feet. Her infant daughter also sustained injuries.

James was convicted of Assault in the First, Second, and Third Degree for the mother’s injuries; Assault in the Third and Fourth Degree for the infant’s injuries; Driving Under the Influence; and Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Fourth Degree for possessing firearms while impaired. Jurors also found the assault against the baby was aggravated by the use of a dangerous instrument.

James faces a presumptive sentencing range of 7 years to 11 years on the lead assault charge.

Lieutenant Robert Jensen of the Alaska State Troopers investigated the case and Assistant District Attorney Jackson Willard of the Ketchikan DA’s Office prosecuted it with support from Paralegal Lisa Dial and Legal Assistant Melody Galeon. Brandi Barnett of the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory provided expert assistance by analyzing James’s blood to determine its BAC.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Jackson Willard at jackson.willard@alaska.gov.

