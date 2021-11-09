COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – Nov. 8, 2021

Connect on Linked in





OVERVIEW – 1,387 new cases | 53 deaths | 139 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high 54% of Alaskans 5+ vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. Vaccine is now available for ages 5 and older. The rates listed below reflect the percentage of Alaskans age 5 and older reported as vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS – 59% of Alaskans age 5 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

54% of Alaskans 5 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 5 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 73%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 70%

YK-Delta Region: 66%

Southwest Region: 65%

Anchorage Region: 64.1%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 62%

Northwest Region: 55%

Other Interior Region: 55%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 45%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 38%

CASES – DHSS today announced 50 deaths of Alaska residents, 3 deaths of nonresidents, and 1,387 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

1,370 were residents of: Anchorage (425), Greater Wasilla Area (147), Fairbanks (108), Nome Census Area (79 in 7 communities) , Greater Palmer Area (60), Eagle River (59), North Pole (40), Kotzebue (33), Soldotna (31), Bethel Census Area (25 in 10 communities), Nome (25), Chugiak (24), Juneau (23), NW Arctic Borough (23 in 5 communities), Kenai (22), Homer (21), Ketchikan (21), Kodiak (19), Petersburg (18), Metlakatla (14), Bethel (11), Delta Junction (9), Utqiaġvik (9), Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula Combined (8 in 4 communities), Houston/ Big Lake Area ( 8 ), Anchor Point (7), North Slope Borough (7), Willow (7), Copper River Census Area (6 in 2 communities), Kenai Peninsula Borough- North (6 in 3 communities), Kenai Peninsula Borough- South (6), Valdez (6), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (6 in 2 communities), Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (4 in 2 communities), Kusilvak Census Area (4 in 2 communities), Seward (4), Cordova (3), Haines (3), Healy (3), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (3 in 2 communities), Mat-Su Borough (3), Nikiski (3), Sterling (3), Tok (3), Wrangell (3), Aleutians East Borough (2), Fairbanks North Star Borough (2), Kodiak Island Borough (2), Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2), Sutton-Alpine (2), and one each in Chevak, Craig, Dillingham, Dillingham Census Area, Ester, Sitka, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, and Unalaska.

17 nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 5 with purposes under investigation

Fairbanks: 4 with purposes under investigation

Ketchikan: 2 with purposes under investigation

Prudhoe Bay: 1 in North Slope oil industry

Wasilla : 1 with purpose under investigation

Palmer: 1 with purpose under investigation

Locations under investigation: 3 with purposes under investigation

31 resident cases and one nonresident case were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 138,161 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,312.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,855 resident hospitalizations and 764 resident deaths. Nineteen new resident hospitalizations, 50 Alaska resident deaths, and three nonresident deaths were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The 50 Alaska residents who died were:

Male resident of North Slope Borough age 80+

Male resident of Northwest Arctic Borough in his 70s

Male resident of Northwest Arctic Borough in his 50s died out of state

Female resident of Yukon-Koyukuk in her 70s

Female resident of Yukon-Koyukuk in her 60s

Male resident of North Pole age 80+

Female resident of Fairbanks age 80+

Male resident of Fairbanks in his 60s

Male resident of Fairbanks in his 50s

Male resident of Fairbanks in his 50s

Male resident of Fairbanks in his 40s

Male resident of Fairbanks in his 40s

Female resident of Anchorage age 80+

Female resident of Anchorage age 80+

Male resident of Anchorage age 80+

Male resident of Anchorage age 80+

Female resident of Anchorage age 80+

Male resident of Anchorage age 80+

Male resident of Anchorage in his 70s

Female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

Female resident of Anchorage in her 70s

Male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

Male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

Male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

Male resident of Anchorage in his 60s

Female resident of Anchorage in her 60s-69, died out of state

Male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

Female resident of Anchorage in her 50s

Female resident of Anchorage in her 50s

Male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

Male resident of Anchorage in his 50s

Male resident of Anchorage in his 40s

Male resident of Anchorage in his 30s

Male resident of Anchorage in his 30s

Male resident of Anchorage in his 30s

Female resident of Anchorage in her 20s

Male resident of Wasilla in his 70s

Male resident of Wasilla in his 60s

Male resident of Wasilla in his 50s

Female resident of Wasilla in her 50s

Female resident of Palmer age 80+

Female resident of Palmer age 80+

Male resident of Palmer in his 50s

Male resident of Big Lake in his 60s

Male resident of Sutton-Alpine in his 70s

Female resident of Kenai in her 70s

Male resident of Valdez in his 60s

Female resident of Ketchikan in her 70s

Male resident of Ketchikan in his 50s

Female resident of Unalaska in her 30s

The three nonresidents who died were:

Male age 80+, diagnosed in Palmer

Male in his 50s, diagnosed in Palmer

Male in his 40s, diagnosed in Anchorage

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.





NOTE: Today’s data summary includes a large batch of COVID-related deaths. These deaths occurred from August through November, with the most fatalities in September. DHSS diligently examines death certificate reviews to identify COVID-related deaths. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx

There are currently 139 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 143 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eighteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 12.5%.

TESTING – A total of 3,393,256 tests have been conducted, with 42,513 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.6%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 548.4. For boroughs and census areas: 25 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), no areas are at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), three areas are at the moderate alert level (10-49.99) and no areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).

Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/ddd52524412b41b690b82b5618735f9



