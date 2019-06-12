Private Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing on Kenai Peninsula

Alaska Native News Jun 12, 2019.

Image: Emergency landing location. Google Maps

Kenai Air Traffic Control contacted State and Wildlife Troopers at 9:18 pm on Tuesday night and informed them of an emergency landing by a private plane near Trapper Joe Lake.

At the time of the initial report, it was not known if anyone had sustained injuries in the incident.

Wildlife Troopers along with Kenai National Wildlife Federal Law Enforcement Officers responded to the area and were able to make contact with those involved. They would find that neither the pilot, identified as 65-year-old Paul Dale, of Kenai, and the passenger aboard the craft suffered no injuries.

Dale reported that his plane suffered a mechanical issue that forced the landing 18 miles down Mystery Creek Road near the lake.

The two individuals were transported from the incident site to their vehicle in Soldotna.