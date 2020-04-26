Property in Wasilla Theft Recovered, Suspects Escape

Alaska Native News on Apr 26, 2020.

Troopers say that while property stolen from a shed on West Northshore Drive in Wasilla was recovered with the help of the victim, the two suspects involved managed to escape capture.

The victim informed troopers that he had observed two suspects loading a sheetrock jack from his shed on West Northshore Drive and followed them as they left the scene. Wildlife Troopers would locate the suspect vehicle on North Satisfied Drive but the two persons in the vehicle had fled the scene prior to Wildlife Troopers’ arrival.

AST is asking the public for information in the attempted theft and are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 907-745-3333.





