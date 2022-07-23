Public invited to open house for Moose Creek Dam’s ‘mega project’ in North Pole





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District will host a public open house to showcase the Moose Creek Dam Barrier Wall Modification Project on Friday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole.

This event will provide an opportunity for community members to meet the construction team, learn about the unique engineering endeavor and view the work site.

Conducted in partnership with the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the open house will feature a variety of information booths and interactive stations. USACE staff will be on hand to explain why improvements are being made to the dam, the science behind these efforts as well as the process for creating a 4 ½ mile barrier wall within the dam. There will also be STEM activities for kids, Bobber the Water Safety Dog and a food truck.

Currently, the Alaska District is strengthening the interior of Moose Creek Dam by building a mix-in-place barrier wall. Known as a “mega project,” it is the largest USACE civil works project in Alaska for more than 30 years with an estimated value of $148 million. The work will address risks of aging infrastructure and extend the life of the dam for many years to come. In August 2021, a construction contract was awarded to the Bauer Foundation Corp. of Florida to begin building cement panels inside the dam. The first phase of the wall construction will span 6,200 linear feet at depths of up to 65 feet. The work started last spring and is anticipated to be completed by 2026.

The information stations and designated parking area will be available at the Chena project office located at 3800 Laurence Road, North Pole, Alaska 99705.



